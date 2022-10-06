How mind blanking helps us understand ongoing thoughts while we’re awake

When we are awake, we typically believe that our minds are always racing with ideas. We maintain our own dynamic mental stream, which is like a river stream that never stops flowing. A thought may lead to another, whether or not it is important to what we do, and it may ebb and flow between our inner world and the outside world.

But how does the brain manage to stay in such a thought-related condition all the time? According to a recent study that was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it truly cannot be done because our brains must occasionally “go off-line”, which we can perceive as mental voids. Re-analysing a previously gathered dataset, researchers from the University of Liege, EPF Lausanne and the University of Geneva asked healthy subjects to describe their mental state as it was just prior to receiving an auditory probe (beep) while lying still in the MRI scanner.

The options were environmental perceptions, thoughts influenced by stimuli, ideas unaffected by stimuli, and mental lapses. Using this experience-sampling technique, good photos were gathered.

In contrast to the other states, mental blanking episodes were recorded much less frequently and recurred much less frequently over time, according to the researchers. The researchers also discovered, using machine learning, that during episodes of mind-numbing, our brains arranged so that all brain regions were in constant communication with one another. The high amplitude of the fMRI global signal, a surrogate for low cortical arousal, further distinguished this ultra-connected brain pattern.

To put it another way, when we describe mind blanking, our brains appear to be in a state that is comparable to deep sleep, except that we are awake. Mind blanking is a relatively new mental state within the study of spontaneous cognition. It opens exciting avenues about the underlying biological mechanisms during waking life. “It might be that the boundaries of sleep and wakefulness might not be that discrete as they appear to be after all,” says the principal investigator, Dr Demertzi Athena, FNRS researcher at GIGA, the biomedical research centre at the University of Liege.