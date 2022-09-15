How to navigate a mid-life career crisis

According to research, many working professionals, even those with successful professions, can start to feel unsatisfied with their employment about the middle of their forties. They might feel stuck in a rut, wondering, “Is this all there is to the rest of my professional career," or they might regret decisions they made, like the route not taken.

Sawan Kapoor, a career coach, advises on how to navigate your mid-life career crisis. Why do people experience a mid-life career crisis? Working professionals having a mid-life career crisis are often caused by becoming disengaged from their jobs.

Professionals who chose a career path that is not their genuine calling are most likely to experience this. Being in a misaligned career is what this is known as. In other words, “I’m in the incorrect field or position, now what?” And this remorse starts to be seen as the cause of the mid-life career crisis as you decide what to do next. There are six main stages to a career that lasts three to four decades. The beginning phase of one’s profession also offers the greatest potential for misalignment.

The first stage, which is referred to as the aspiration stage, usually starts when you receive your higher education, or college degree. To grasp what you want to get involved with in terms of the sector, role, or function that you want to take on, serious introspection is necessary. The time must be taken by young people who are going to enter the workforce to work on their personal awareness. If they don’t do this introspection, they frequently end up choosing a career that doesn’t fit who they are. They may have selected their occupation due to familial, cultural, or peer pressure to imitate successful people who don’t reflect their unique personalities.

The situation then only gets worse when one advances in their profession, furthering their discontent. Professionals work most of the time while they are awake, thus this should not be taken lightly. It will have an impact on a significant portion of your quality of life. Unmet career ambitions are a second factor that contributes to a mid-life career crisis. The expectation that one has of progress may not have been met.

Professionals may have expectations in terms of designation, salary, scope, learning, and the responsibility with which their career allows them to engage with the working world, which is often the root cause of this second reason. They frequently transition into going through a mid-life career crisis when these expectations are not satisfied. By this point, the reality of family obligations, the lack of free time, and the weight of work can make it nearly impossible to get out of this catch-22 – I need the job to power the financial engine of my life, but I have no interest in the job-situation.

The signs of a mid-life career crisis A mid-life professional crisis has distinct symptoms that start to emerge in several facets of a person’s life. This covers a person’s mental health, psychological equilibrium, emotional problems, physiology, relationships, and more. These symptoms may include a lack of drive, a hit to one’s self-esteem, and a lack of enjoyment in one’s profession. It might also manifest in other ways, like resentful behaviour toward new recruits, clients, vendors, and other service providers.

It affects one's mood, and a negative outlook is similar to a flat tyre-if you don't fix it, you won't get far! Chronic fatigue is another sign of a mid-life professional crisis, which is caused by the endorphins that used to be released when one made progress and felt successful, no longer being released. How can one deal with a mid-life career crisis? A working professional must understand that, more often than not, they are going through a mid-life career crisis for the first time. The future route is unclear, and this unknown may cause us to adopt a mindset that is not appropriate for dealing with what we are going through.

In addition to being something that one may not have previously dealt with, the worry that it can cause can make things more difficult and leave one unprepared to handle the barrage of feelings and emotions that a mid-life professional crisis can cause. And in many cases it leads to odd behaviours and even to "quiet quitting". Quiet resigning refers to doing only the bare minimum required by your employment to keep you employed, and even that is done reluctantly. People who withdraw in this way show little initiative, avoid taking on responsibility, and try to strictly adhere to the parameters of their job tasks so that no one can openly criticise them.

Quitting quietly has the drawback that it doesn't remain silent. So hiring a career coach is the best course of action for a mid-life professional crisis. First, by developing an awareness of why this is happening, a career coach may assist you in diagnosing the issue.

Understanding the source of the imbalance enables us to create a meaningful strategy for resolving the issue. Second, a career coach will assist you address your personal growth so that you can deal with walking the trip to emerge from this cloudy thinking. They will also address any unsuitable career choices you may have taken for this problem to have arisen in the first place.

They will discuss your personality, self-awareness, alignment with your mission, and the reason you get out of bed every morning, as well as the tailored career strategies you must now take to put this behind you. A career coach will address four crucial windows into who you are: your open self, or aspects of who you are that are known to you and to others similarly; your blind self, or aspects of who you are that are unknown to you but visible to others; your hidden self, or aspects of who you are that you hide from the world so that you are known to you but not to others; and lastly; your unknown self. They bring the necessary solutions to these four facets of your personality in order to help you get back on track, personally and professionally.