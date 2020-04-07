How to stay mentally fit when uncertainty rules

As global communities commemorate World Health Day, philanthropist and psychologist Dr Cino Shearer shares his top tips to help South Africans stay mentally fit during the 21 days national lockdown.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, many people have displayed symptoms of anxiety and other mental health-related issues. The anxiety could be the result of the fear contracting deadly coronavirus or restricted movements and social distancing due to lockdowns that have been enforced by government officials in many countries around the world in the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Below are Dr Shearer 10 tips to taking care of your mental health’ during the lockdown.