How to stay spiritually grounded this holiday season

When seasons change, most spiritual people tend to feel a shift in their energies, which can be draining sometimes. With year-end fatigue creeping in, some will find it difficult to keep up. However, hard as it is, you must push through the last lap.

To keep your mind in check and maintain your cool this festive season, here are some of the tips from Clere you can follow. Start your day with intention Take a few moments to meditate and do a skincare routine, which can include massage your body with essential oils. Don’t forget to stretch your body as well.

Embrace a luxurious evening ritual Before you go to bed, do your evening ritual, which could be praying, reading a book or bible or burning incense. Sometimes it could even mean spending a few minutes outside glancing at the stars and speaking to the universe. Reading a book before going to bed can help you sleep better. Picture: Supplied. Maximise the power of your products

Don’t underestimate the power of calming tea and body creams. They will help you sleep better so that you wake up the next day feeling rejuvenated and ready to kick start the day on a positive note. Reclaim your me time Even if you have children, you need me time. This will help you relax a bit and shut down your thoughts. For toddler parents, the best me time is when the children are asleep.