How your genes could determine your moral values

London - A person's disapproval of non-committal sex and their condemnation of recreational drug use may have a common genetic basis, suggests a study. The research, published in the journal Psychological Science, showed that moral views concerning both recreational drugs and openness to non-committed sex are approximately 50 percent heritable, with the remaining 50 percent explained by the unique environment.

Furthermore, approximately 75 percent of the relationship between openness to non-committed sex and moral views concerning recreational drugs was explained by genetic effects, and the remainder was explained by the unique environment. "People adopt behaviours and attitudes, including certain moral views, that are advantageous to their own interests," said lead author Annika Karinen, a researcher at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands. "People tend to associate recreational drug use with non-committed sex. As such, people who are heavily oriented toward high commitment in sexual relationships morally condemn recreational drugs, as they benefit from environments in which high sexual commitment is the norm," she added.

The researchers also found substantial overlap in the genetic effects underlying both factors - namely, that approximately 40 percent of the genes underlying openness to non-committed sex also underlie moral views concerning recreational drugs. "These findings suggest that the genetic effects that influence openness to non-committed sex overlap with those that influence moral views concerning recreational drugs," said Karinen. "Important parts of hot-button culture-war issues flow from differences in lifestyle preferences between people, and those differences in lifestyle preferences appear to partly have a genetic basis."