‘I am crying everyone’s tears!’ The curious world of highly sensitive people

‘It is a dog eat dog world,’ goes the saying, or “you’re either the prey or predator.” These are seen as universal truths. One would not need to look far for confirmation of this; multiple horrific wars, the epidemic of femicide in South Africa and other violent crimes.

Those who may not see this may be blissfully oblivious, ignorant or simply generally can not comprehend the world being this way. Conversely, there is beauty in the smallest things, a tree, a hug or a piece of art. However, there are those who have a completely different perception of the world. These are highly sensitive persons (HSPs).

“A highly sensitive person (HSP) is a neurodivergent individual who is thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional, or social stimuli. Some refer to this as having sensory processing sensitivity (SPS) for short,” explained Very Well Mind. But what does this psychology jargon mean? In simple terms, HSPs feel more deeply and have visceral reactions to good or bad occurrences or situations. However those who are not hyper sensitive often pick up HSPs’ sensitivity in emotionally distressful situations and label them as ‘weak’.

And the inevitable, “You’re too sensitive.” In the smash-hit song King of Sorrow from 2000, the singer Sade perfectly articulates what HSPs in sad times feel when she crooned: “I am crying everyone's tears. I have already paid for all my future sins.” The intensity of emotion and the dam breaking everyday is the norm with people who are this sensitive. But, they find the same immense feeling in joyous things.

These are the tell-tale traits of HSPs: Finding beauty in practically anything, including art and nature. Being overwhelmed by noises, bright lights, and uncomfortable clothing. Being or feeling anxious almost all the time.

Feeling the need for some downtime. Having a vibrant inner life. While not being a condition, being hyper sensitive can have a link to mental health conditions.

“People with ADHD are hypersensitive... That is not a fault, it is how they were born. It is their inborn temperament,” wrote Dr Gabor Mate in Scattered Minds: The Origins and Healing of Attention Deficit Disorder. HSPs may also experience trauma more frequently as the fight, flee, freeze, or dissociate response is easily activated during times of stress, and they are more likely to experience persistent trauma reaction states. Hypersensitivity cannot be treated but those living it may learn and practise methods to cope: Reduce anything that can overwhelm you.

Exercise, do yoga, meditate and engage in breathing exercises. Jot down your thoughts and feelings in a diary. Get enough sleep.