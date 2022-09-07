I don't care what people say about me, says Kim Kardashian

The 41-year-old star has hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in "marketing and the business behind selling products".

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kardashian explained: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'

"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.