International Women’s Day: Women are bearing the burden of the pandemic

It’s an age-old saying: “Women are better at multi-tasking than men.” Since the pandemic hit our shores, with the resultant lockdown levels, this sweeping generalisation has been tested with millions of women being thrust into different roles at minimal notice. With International Women’s Day this month, we speak to two social workers who are members of the South African Association of Social Workers in Private Practice (SAASWIPP), to discuss the ramifications lockdown has had on the very women we are celebrating. Here are their opinions: 1. Change can be disruptive Social worker Sandri Appelgryn explained social workers often evaluated the impact of changes in the environment on the systemic functioning of families. “Women usually find themselves within many different subsystems in the family and their responsibilities therefore have multiple facets. Under normal circumstances, these responsibilities can be managed via specific routines, resources and support systems in place but these systems were completely disrupted as a result of the lockdown.”

Women have actually experienced a higher demand on their skills as they were expected to adjust their normal living routines and take on new roles almost instantly. Over the past year, Appelgryn has seen an increase in women experiencing understandably high levels of stress on an ongoing basis which has led to heightened anxiety and feeling overwhelmed by their normal living routines. A recent South African study echoed this and asserted lockdown contributed to marked increases in depressive symptoms, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide in the population.

2. So much to do, so little time

Careers and personal goals aside, millions of women found themselves taking on additional family responsibilities such as home-schooling their children, maintaining their homes, cooking and feeding their families and trying to entertain their children at home - and the list goes on. Being isolated from their regular support systems such as lift clubs, school routines and set working hours for an indefinite period of time is bound to take its toll on even the most organised of people. The media will tell them how important it is for them to take care of “self”, but that can be challenging for those finding that too much of their time is required elsewhere.

In Appelgryn’s experience, fear for their loved ones’ safety and health has come up as the biggest contributing factor to the anxiety and stress in women. “The pandemic poses a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of our families. It is my opinion that other factors, such as navigating a work-life balance or economic insecurity, although important, come secondary to that.”

Social worker Dr Penny Kupa reminded us that South Africans were given almost no time to psychologically prepare for the ramifications of the lockdown, such as restricted movements and social interactions. “While the more fortunate were able to use technology to stay connected, the reality is that only a small proportion of South Africa’s population has access to the internet on a daily basis.”

She explained by their nature, families are intended to provide for the basic needs and support of their members, particularly for minors and the elderly. However, not all families are able to fulfil these needs and this is where the sense of community plays an essential role. Maintaining healthy and meaningful relationships is critical for women who may be feeling the weight of the world is upon their shoulders. “In addition to connecting with others, it is equally important to connect with self which can be done through meditation, reading, exercise or quiet time,” said Kupa.

3. Performance and self-esteem may be linked

Appelgryn has experienced a change in women’s overall self-esteem over this period. However, not all of it is for the worse. “I’ve observed women presenting an increased self-esteem due to the manner in which they used their stress response to adjust to the demands of their external environments. They were left with a sense of achievement and pride. Unfortunately, there was a decrease in self-esteem for those who were not able to cope as well, resulting in women feeling a sense of inadequacy and hopelessness. It therefore occurred to me that a woman’s ability to adjust to changes in her external environment could have a significant impact on her self-worth.”

4. Reach out if you need to

It is one of the truths in life that humans have the capacity to adjust to their circumstances. Stress and anxiety may feel uncomfortable and scary, but it is also often a way of naturally adapting to your changing environment. You are in survival mode, but don’t stop there because life is about living. As part of your self-care attempts, consider reaching out for professional support or make use of the free national helplines and clinics to access assistance in regaining perspective in your life. Remember, you are not alone.

5. You’re doing better than you think

This is new territory for all of us and, with lockdown restrictions easing and vaccines rolling out, there is hope that a sense of normality might soon return. However, you and your family have had to adjust and you should commend yourself for it.

Let us celebrate the women in our lives this International Women’s Day.