IOL Lifestyle team share their self-care routines

The unexpected lockdown changed the working environment and this was no different for the IOL Lifestyle team. Split between three regions, Josburg, Cape Town and Durban, the IOL Lifestyle team was accustomed to working across provincial borders but the lockdown meant that everyone had to work from home. The team had to work out the logistics for print and online deadlines and every individual had to manage workflow and mental health. At times it was not easy but the team made it work, and ensured that no one was left behind. These are some self-care routines that they had to introduce or enforce in their personal lives to survive the lockdown.

Sacha van Niekerk

I figured out the importance of self-care pretty soon after lockdown began. Having something small to look forward to was my own way of creating a sense of normalcy in a world that felt so foreign and scary.

One of the first things I did before level 5 was pick up a bunch of sheet masks from the pharmacy. With the beauty mask covering my entire face, it forced me to close my eyes and be still for a few moments. It was a break from social media, the news and the virus which seemed to gradually creep closer to home with every passing day. As the months have slipped away, I’ve built on this little ritual of mine by turning into a daily skincare routine. I find pleasure and peace in swiping a toner-soaked cotton pad over my face and patting serums and moisturisers into my skin.

Thobile Mazibuko

Life during the early stages of the lockdown was stressful. Being stuck in one place was tormenting, but this is what I did to stay sane.

Exercise at least for 30 minutes after work. There was nowhere to go, so to stretch my muscles, I would work out a bit.

I also enjoyed making my hair products using essentials oils and some of the ingredients found in the kitchen.

Every Friday night, I would soak my body in a hot tub and sometimes have a glass of wine.

Sundays were reserved for washing my hair and sometimes twisting it if I wasn’t lazy. Eventually, I got tired of the locks and did a big chop.

Lutho Pasiya

I spent more time in the kitchen during the lockdown than I have ever before. I have added a few kilograms in the process, but I learnt some new skills too. Cooking had a total resurgence during the lockdown, and lots of people rediscovered their passion for making their own meals including myself, and it was to my benefit. Not only did I make healthier choices but with not eating out or ordering in fast food my gut health was improved.

Clinton Moodley

Lockdown slowed down my fast-paced life. There was now plenty of time to drink eight glasses of water, eat healthier, create weekly spa pamper sessions and enforce regular digital detox time. I found that having daily gratitude sessions, which you can do every morning or night for five minutes, changed my life. I jot down the things I am grateful for and the things I hope to change in the future. I am happier, content with my life and tackle life's challenges head on.