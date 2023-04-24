Irina Shayk says the key to feeling ‘beautiful' is getting in touch with your inner self

The 37-year-old supermodel believes that sometimes when you aren’t digging your appearance, the key to feeling “beautiful” again is getting in touch with your inner self and not opting for another treatment or new outfit. She told “Harper’s Bazaar”: “I find that when you don’t feel beautiful, it is just a disconnection of your inner energy. I believe in observing people’s energy. I really do believe in running out of energy, not even physically but emotionally.

“It’s very important to take time for yourself. It doesn’t matter if it’s 30 minutes or one hour, just connect back and listen to your body and think, ’Why do I feel that way?’ “I recently did a sound bath with my friend Harry Josh, and it was kind of my first time connecting to my mind and body and thinking about all this bad energy leaving me. Everyone needs to find something for themselves. Meditate, go to an infrared sauna. Just do five minutes.” Shayk - who has six-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper, 48, continued: “When you physically don’t feel beautiful, the solution isn’t running and doing a facial. Something is disconnected from inside, and that’s why you feel like that outside.