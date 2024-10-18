Is social media helping or hindering mental health in South Africa?

MENTAL Health Awareness Month brings into focus the critical dialogue surrounding mental well-being across the globe. As discussions around mental health continue to evolve, one contentious topic dominates the conversation: the role of social media in mental health challenges, particularly among adolescents.

For many, platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook have become scapegoats, often accused of exacerbating mental health problems in youth. Studies indicate that 50% of mental disorders manifest before age 14 and a staggering 75% by age 25, according to research published by the National Library of Medicine In Sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is particularly concerning. A study from PLOS highlighted that approximately 14.3% of children in the region experience serious psychological difficulties. These statistics underscore the urgency of addressing mental health, especially among young people.

Yet amid the criticisms, it is essential to recognise that social media can also serve as a powerful support system. These platforms have evolved into lifelines, facilitating connections and raising awareness about mental health issues. The discord becomes evident as we weigh the apparent dangers against the potential for positive impact. Stigma that deters individuals from seeking help. Picture: Monstera studios/Pexels This means that adolescents and young adults are in a critical period for mental health intervention. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is particularly concerning, with 14.3% of children facing serious psychological difficulties.

Unfortunately, across the continent, mental health literacy remains low, and stigma continues to prevent many from seeking the help they need. Early intervention is vital, yet many young people struggle with mental health issues exacerbated by economic difficulties and limited access to mental health services. In response to these challenges, some social media platforms have started taking a more proactive approach to mental health. One of the most notable is TikTok, which has made significant strides in addressing mental health concerns.

TikTok announced a partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat misinformation and promote reliable mental health content. Picture: Ron Lach /Pexels Earlier this month, TikTok announced a partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat misinformation and promote reliable mental health content through the Fides network—a community of trusted healthcare professionals and content creators. Across the African continent, mental health literacy remains incredibly low, compounded by the stigma that deters individuals from seeking help. Economic hardships and inadequate access to mental health services are significant barriers faced by young people. In this landscape of challenges, social media can play a pivotal role in reshaping narratives surrounding mental health.

Leading the charge in this transformative dialogue is Dr Siyamak Saleh, a prominent South African health advocate. Through his collaboration with TikTok and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Saleh works tirelessly to dismantle misconceptions surrounding mental health, particularly among the youth. Their recent partnership aims to combat misinformation and promote credible mental health content through the Fides network, increasing the accessibility of resources for those in need.

Social media: friend or foe? While concerns surrounding excessive social media use are valid, manifesting as anxiety, depression, and loneliness, it's crucial to appreciate its dual nature as both a potential foe and a friend. The pressure to curate a “perfect” online image, alongside the realities of cyberbullying, often weighs heavily on young users. Nevertheless, social media platforms, especially TikTok, are acknowledging these challenges and taking steps to mitigate them.

In a progressive move, TikTok has rolled out several features to bolster mental well-being among its users, particularly the younger demographic: You are not alone: When users search for sensitive topics, TikTok directs them to a support page with local resources and helplines, offering reassurance and encouraging help-seeking behaviour. Age limits and restrictions: The platform enforces an age limit of 13+, ensuring younger users are shielded from harmful content.

Daily screen time limits: Users can set personalised daily limits to cultivate healthier digital habits. Screen time dashboard: This tool allows users to track their app usage, promoting informed decisions about their time online. Screen time breaks: TikTok introduces prompts for users to take breaks, helping combat digital exhaustion.

Prompts for younger users: Additional reminders for teens help prevent excessive usage and promote healthier habits. Family pairing: Guardians can link their accounts to their children's, enhancing safety controls and ensuring balanced app use. Well-being guides on TikTok’s safety centre: Available resources provide tips for managing app usage and supporting those struggling with mental health challenges.

Sleep reminders: Notifications can be muted after a certain time, promoting healthy sleep patterns. As social media platforms work to foster a healthier environment for their users, the narrative surrounding them continues to shift. With hashtags like #MentalHealth and #MentalHealthAwareness gaining momentum on TikTok, boasting nearly 50 million posts, these platforms have become spaces for dialogue, advocacy, and collective healing.