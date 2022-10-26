Is spirituality without belief the new religion?

Many people believe that sub-Saharan African societies are very religious. According to a paper titled “African and Not Religious: The State of Research on sub-Saharan Religious Nones and New Scholarly Horizons,” which was published in Sage Journals, “at least 30 million sub-Saharan Africans identify as ‘religious nones’ and are allegedly not affiliated with any religious tradition.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Stress and anxiety levels are rising to unprecedented heights as a result of contemporary stresses. Many people are realising they need more calm in their lives as life becomes increasingly chaotic. According to author Ravi Kathuria, “In the past, religion has served as a haven from life’s challenges, but the present generation is looking for logical and scientific answers to life’s most difficult concerns. The present age no longer accepts blind faith.”

Is there a viable remedy for the current generation? Can non-religious spirituality step in to offer comfort and a sense of serenity if religion is unable to satisfy? According to Kathuria, ancient Indian sages realised that people had a marvellous spiritual aptitude thousands of years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

They came to understand that it was a fundamental aspect of human nature and that everyone was born with spiritual potential. One of the most important discoveries in human history, to put it mildly. They were found before religion and have nothing to do with it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kathuria adds, “Religious ideologies have diverted us from our innate and natural spirituality. “Despite the stresses of the modern world, we can find calm if we connect with the spirituality within. What the present world so sorely needs was found thousands of years ago, which is ironic!” Every person possesses a spiritual talent that is inborn, unalienable and potent independent of caste, creed, religious beliefs, region, social status, intelligence, gender or sexual orientation. Without exceptions, no prerequisites, emphasises Kathuria.

“Religion is prejudiced. Spirituality does not! It can’t,” Kathuria exclaims. “Spirituality exists everywhere.” There is equal access for all. Kathuria emphasises that this reality has the power to create a calmer, more peaceful world. He thinks it has the power to alter the trajectory of human history. No one can discredit our spiritual abilities, according to Kathuria, whether we are Christian or atheist, gay or heterosexual.