It’s time to confront mental health issues faced by men

In 2019, the World Health Organization published their Global Health Estimates Suicide. According to the report, 13,774 suicides were reported in South Africa in 2019. Men accounted for 10,861 of the deaths, while women accounted for 2,913. According to the report, South Africa has the third-highest suicide rate of any African country.

It comes as no shock that mental health issues are escalating as South Africans deal with an ongoing pandemic, record-high levels of unemployment, and continuous economic stagnation. According to Dr Mike Marshall, Executive Manager, Research and Product Development at the AfroCentric Group, South Africans are some of the most stressed people in the world and mental health is, unfortunately, not prioritised by too many, especially men. Dr Marshall is concerned that medical aid data claims show that mental health issues are on the rise, but this is primarily due to an increase in depression claims by women rather than men. Given that statistics show that far more men commit suicide, "we have to assume that men are suffering as well but just don't want to admit it," he acknowledges.

“This tragic statistic paints an unfortunate truth on the face of our nation – men are struggling but would rather take their own lives than admit that they need help.”

“We have to start confronting male mental health before more men end up taking their own lives.” Medscheme has launched a mental health resource hub – an online source of information surrounding mental health issues. A screening tool that gives the general public a quick window into their mental health and helps them understand at which point they should seek professional help. Understanding how to categorise the issue, or at the very least knowing that others are struggling with the same issues, will lead a person to the next step in the healing journey.

Dr Marshall believes that three steps must be taken to address this mental health issue: Educate yourself By educating our members and giving them access to a simple and effective instrument that serves as a basic evaluation of their mental health condition, we can put them on the right course to therapy before they are admitted to the hospital and incur financial costs. “This is also for males who need support but wish to keep it discreet.”

Acceptance is the first step to treatment South Africans need to start acknowledging the hidden crisis that is mental health issues. What can we do to help our men open up and realise that mental health needs to be treated like any other ailment? “Mental health is not a sign of weakness, but far too many South Africans are embarrassed to speak up and seek help.”

One of the most important ways we can address mental health is to focus on the issue of acceptance. When it comes to this country's various health burdens, stigma has become a trend in many parts of the country, particularly among men. Engage with our communities

If we can engage with our men and our communities about the prevalence and dangers of mental health issues, then we can finally identify and treat the millions who are suffering in silence, fearing that their fragility is a failure and should be hidden,” says Dr Marshall. The AfroCentric Group offers several platforms to support the mental wellness of not only its scheme members, but also the general public. For its members, it has partnered with the Panda app, which provides access to support and resources to get people the right care at the right time. The AfroCentric Group offers the app through its own lifestyle wellness app, AMP, which is designed to help members make better lifestyle choices, ultimately reducing the need for costly healthcare interventions.