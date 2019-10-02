Jesse Eisenberg could never relax at school because of his problems with anxiety.
The 35-year-old actor was never bullied by his classmates but found it impossible to fully relax as he was always "prepared for battle" and convinced something bad would happen.
Speaking during an Advertising Week fireside chat with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, the president of the Child Mind Institute, he said: "I kept one tissue for crying and one for bleeding. I was prepared for battle, but nothing ever happened, which was almost worse."
The "Zombieland: Double Tap" actor learned to manage his condition after a creative arts school introduced him to acting.
He explained: "Acting is a very visceral experience. It is a cathartic way to have an emotional experience that is safe and contextualised.