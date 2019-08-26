Justin Bieber has shared some tips on how to deal with an anxiety attack.





The 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - sought treatment for depression in February and took to Instagram over the weekend to share a message from his grandmother, which details how to cope with anxiety.



He wrote: "My gramma just shared this with me. Share of this helps u (sic)."



The message states: "Tips to Help With An Anxiety Attack. Look around you. Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.







"This is called grounding. It can help when you feel like you have lost all control of your surroundings. Please re-post, it could really help someone in need."



Justin has been open about his mental health on social media and previously shared an empowering message about not letting fear and anxiety win.



He wrote: "Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I havent believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me.



"Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won't be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness.





"God isn't afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and it's in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life!



