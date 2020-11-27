Kendall Jenner is ’thankful’ after admitting to struggling with her mental health

Kendall Jenner has "struggled a bit" with her mental health this year. The 25-year-old model has opened up about how "hard" 2020 has been at times, and insisted "gratitude" for the positive moments has kept her going. On Thursday, she tweeted: "In this past year i’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. "What gets me through it is gratitude! be thankful today for what you have! sending love (sic)" The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been honest about mental health in the past, and earlier this year she revealed she once suffered a panic attack.

in this past year i’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. what gets me through it is gratitude! be thankful today for what you have! sending love ❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 26, 2020

She said: "I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong.'

"And she of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety.

"Maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on... I would have crazy panic attacks. I finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."

However, once Kendall knew what she was struggling with, she found new ways to cope with her anxieties and can calm herself down easier.

Speaking about coping with her own anxiety, she added: "On the days that I don't really have as much going on I tend to get a bit anxious and to calm myself down I'll usually read a book or meditate."

She has also previously noted how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her anxiety.

She explained: "For me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I'm really off and on."

And Kendall is keen to be open about her mental health struggles to let people know they are not alone.

She added: "It is important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope."