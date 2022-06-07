Kendall Jenner shares self help tips for a calm mind

In a rare post by popular Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner, she shows off a different side to her usual self. Kendall recently posted a more in tune, spiritual post which offers her fans insight on what helps her be more present and calm her mind - and her fans are loving the “eat, pray, love” version.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kendall, just like the rest of her sisters, has an extremely busy lifestyle, from boardroom to runway ramps to managing her relationship with NBA star Devon Booker and filming “The Kardashians” - she has very little down time, so when she does eventually get time off, it’s hard to unwind. The reality star and supermodel took to her Instagram to share some tips that help her wind down, which included meditation, nature walks and even spending time with her fur babies. "I’ve had some down time these last couple days and sometimes i find it hard to wind down. Things that help me be more present and quiet my mind:

•workouts/ nature walks •being with my animal children •meditation/ my sound bowls :) •journaling •organizing, go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face! great thing are coming to you 🤍,“ she wrote in the caption which accompanied a few pictures and a video of her sound bowls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Sound bowls have been used for thousands of years and aside from being a relaxing sound to listen to, they are is said to stimulate calm brain waves, help reduce pain, improve mental health and boost overall well-being.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kendall may have found a new way to gain more followers. The post received more than 2,236,250K likes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is Your best post😆!!!,” commented _daisy.gardner. erikachiericato wrote: “I swear these videos calm me so much❤️.” destinasecret said: “We love spiritual Kendall 🧿🧘🏼‍♀️🌴.”