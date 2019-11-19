Khloe Kardashian saw a therapist over her obsessive cleaning and organising.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has 19-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - was urged by her mother Kris Jenner to see a specialist after her desire to scrub her house reached an unhealthy level.
Speaking in Sunday night's episode of the family's E! reality TV show, Kris said: "Khloe is the most organised, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home. But lately, she's on another level.
"I mean, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. When we were raising the kids, I was always cleaning and organising and re-organising and moving things around, so I kind of feel responsible. But the one thing that I've learned through the years is that this desire to have everything perfect can really drive you crazy.
"If you have kids, everything isn't going to be perfect all of the time. Ever since she finished doing renovations on her house, I've been more worried about Khloe's obsessive cleaning. ... It just is starting to really concern me."