Kristen Bell credits exercise with helping her feel physically and mentally “strong”.
The "Frozen II" actress has said that while she’s “always felt mentally strong”, exercising regularly has helped to maintain that strength, as well as make her feel just as powerful physically.
She said: “I’ve always felt mentally strong because I’m adept and can banter and hold my own in a good conversation. But I’ve never felt physically strong. I felt waifish… or pregnant. And I’m loving the fact that if we ever get attacked by ninjas, I would be a valuable asset.”
Kristen - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her husband Dax Shepard - also praised heading to the gym as something that is helpful for those suffering from “depression or anxiety”, as the endorphins released during physical activity can help boost a person’s mood.
She added: “I feel so much stronger, and it’s a physical feeling, but it’s also a mental one. It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centred, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.”