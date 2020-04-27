Laughter proves to be best medicine for Nina Hastie during lockdown

Fans have been tickled silly by Nina Hastie’s hilarious Instagram videos. Comedy has become her stress-relief outlet during the lockdown due to Covid-19. A comedian, actress, voice-over artist and talk show host, she has had to adjust to a slackened pace since March 27. Looking back at the first week, she shared: “My work moved home with me. I have not stopped working since the beginning of the lockdown - putting a variety of content out (on average about four a day) that's outside of the regular running of my business, and now, my home, cooking and cleaning, etc.” Many artists/ entertainers have been hard hit by the unprecedented turn of events. How difficult has it been on you and were you able to apply for some relief from the government? Hastie admitted: “It's been tough and I suspect it's going to be a completely different ball game moving forward, our industry is going to change.”

On keeping fit at home, she said: ‘I don't really do yoga. I do a lot of actual DIY - lifting things and painting and ironing and cleaning and stuff - in my house and that keeps me fit. I'm a busy body, I never really sit still.”

Nina Hastie is a hoot on and off the stage. And that great sense of humour is getting her through this period of self-isolation. Picture: Supplied

On forming some kind of routine, Hastie revealed: “Yeah, every day I wake up at some point before 10 am, then I drink a glass of water with base powder in and I have a probiotic, then I make a cup of coffee. Then I open all the doors and windows and let some sunshine and wind in, air out my place.

"This is followed by me packing the dishwasher, sweeping and mopping the floors. By the time that is done, I load the washing machine and then I get set with my laptop, or my camera and do my comedy videos - they're usually ready by around 1-2pm. After that, I do the rest of my admin, other videos, interviews and press management and hanging the laundry. Then I get supper on the go around 6pm so I can eat before my session with Hanan Bushkin at 7.30pm.”

Since the lockdown, Hastie has been live chatting with Bushkin, an anxiety therapist, which, aside, from it helping her has proven to allay the fears of her followers amid this unprecedented and trying time.

Alone time certainly allows for much introspection.

Hastie added: “I love my own company, and I could easily spend the rest of my life alone, hahaha. I really don't need anything or anyone inside my house, I have my friends and they are a phone call away.”

Anyone who has met Hastie will agree that she has the most flawless skin. On how she maintains it, she offered: “Wow, thank you so much! I use this gorgeous cream that my gran has been making for 25 years. In fact, there's been such a response to my skin and I had also as a gift given Lady Skollie a tub a while ago and she posted what it did for her skin, and as a result, we have had so many orders. I am now going to open up Liliana's creams for full-time sales.”

On the beauty treatment she is missing most, she laughed: “I need a pedicure STAT! I also miss getting my hair done - that's my recharge time - at Urban Sass, I go to see them and they, literally, make me feel so much better.”

As for how much of cooking she’s been doing and where she has any cravings for any particular fast-food, she admitted: “I am not much of a cooker. I love food though and I have basically just been getting takeaways for the last 20 years. I mean I know how to cook - it just takes up so much time. I'm on diet as well, so I'm craving all kinds of fast food.”

Lastly, what is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is lifted?

“I am getting in my car and going straight to a restaurant. I want gourmet food, darling,” she chuckled.