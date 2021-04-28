Love to nap? This company is looking to pay ’nappers’ R21K to sleep

When we were children, napping formed part of our daily lives – it was even scheduled into part of our regular schooling for the first few years.

However, as we got older, it was removed from our routine and replaced with responsibilities such as homework, chores, studying and, eventually, a full-time job.

However, studies surrounding the benefits of a midday slumber have proven that napping could help boost moods, increase alertness and even assist with improved performance, including faster reaction time and better memory.

This research, as well as an influx of Google searches over the last 12 months querying whether napping could help aid common issues faced by most of the adult population, prompted the mattress review and wellness platform, eachnight, to delve deeper into the matter.

Eachnight recently reported that over the course of the pandemic they have seen an increase in traffic to their site, particularly in those looking for more information on ways to get a good night’s sleep and reduce fatigue.

Jasmin Lee of eachnight said: “There is an abundance of research that proves the benefits of a good sleep, but sometimes even a full eight hours leaves you feeling groggy and performing at an average level at best. With the added pressures of a worldwide pandemic and many people unable to fully wind down due to working from home, even a good night’s sleep seems out of reach.”

To find out more about this phenomenon, the company is enlisting the assistance of a team of five people to serve as “Nap Reviewers”.

Of course, like with any job applicants, you will need to have the right qualifications. Some of the necessary criteria includes being over the age of 21, being comfortable sleeping alone during the specific testing periods to ensure that the naps are not interrupted, being able to nap on demand and having a strong grasp of the English language.

Nap Reviewers will need to use their writing skills to accurately follow various instructions and, most importantly, they will have to provide detailed feedback throughout the process of documenting their daily naps. The dedicated “nappers“ will also be taking part in a variety of experiments, with the aim of providing further results on nap theories such as the effects of napping on overall fatigue, memory and productivity, etc.

In a bid to reap the benefits of napping, Lee said that such research was necessary. “Understanding that napping can be a tricky thing to get right, we wanted to test out some of the theories behind the practice and decided how better to gather our findings than on real people who might benefit from a nap the most. If you think you’re up to the job, or know somebody who is, please do share and apply.”