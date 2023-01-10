Luck of the Irish? No, it’s intuition, says US man who won lottery 6 times

If you’ve been an avid Lotto player with not much luck, you should probably ask Raymond Roberts sr what his recipe for success is. The army veteran who lives in Massachusetts, US, won the lottery not once, but six times.

He received the windfall in December last year after purchasing six tickets, the New York Post reported. For Roberts, there’s no intricate and complicated formula. Since winning the large amount, he credited his intuition.

Every time he played the winning numbers, he put the same number on each of the Lucky for Life lottery tickets he bought, and told the publication the digits had special meaning for him. These were the combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he had been playing in multiple games for more than 20 years, Lucky for Life said.

According to the New York Post, the six-time lottery winner, who told lottery officials it was just intuition that made him want to play six tickets with the same number, said he planned to use a portion of his prize money to buy a motorbike. How did Roberts strike it rich? His intuition told him: “Don't just buy one ticket, buy six. And don't just use any numbers, use the exact same numbers on each ticket.”

Roberts chose to take a lump sum for five of the tickets, earning nearly $2 million (about R34m) in total.