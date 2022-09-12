Maintaining a positive mindset can lower stress, boost self-esteem, says life coach

September commemorates the celebration of Positive Thinking Day, celebrated on September 13. Local Life Coach, Evelyn Alessandri, believes that positive thinking isn’t about burying every negative thought or emotion you have or avoiding difficult feelings.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The low points in our lives are often the ones that motivate us to move on and make positive changes,” she said. Alessandri shares five tips to help you maintain a positive mindset. “Positive thinking can impact your physical and mental health. Positive thinking isn’t magic and it won’t make all of your problems disappear. What it will do is make problems seem more manageable and help you approach hardships in a more positive and productive way,” explains Alessandri.

We are often the hardest on ourselves and our own worst critics. Picture by Hester Qiang/ Unsplash 1. Focus on the good things When faced with difficult circumstances or hurdles, keep your attention on the positive aspects, no matter how minor or seemingly unimportant they may seem. Even if it isn't immediately apparent, there is always the proverbial silver lining in every cloud if you look for it. 2. Practice gratitude

Story continues below Advertisement

It has been demonstrated that cultivating gratitude can lower stress, boost self-esteem, and promote resilience even during extremely trying times. Try to thank someone or something at least once every day. 3. Spend time with positive people Negativity and positivity have been shown to be contagious.Take into account the company you are keeping. Have you ever observed how a person in a bad mood can affect nearly everyone in a room? Get close to people who will encourage you and help you see the positive side of things.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. Practice positive self-talk We are often the hardest on ourselves and our own worst critics. This may lead you to develop a long-lasting negative self-perception over time. You must be aware of the voice in your brain and respond with encouraging words, commonly referred to as positive self-talk. According to research, even a slight modification in the way you speak to yourself can have an impact on your capacity to control your emotions, thoughts, and actions when under stress. Here is an example of positive self-talk: Try saying, "I'll try it again a different way," rather than, "I really messed it up."

Story continues below Advertisement