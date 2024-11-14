Matthew Lani's resurgence: the psychological drivers behind identity deception

In a world where appearances often overshadow reality, the story of Matthew Lani serves as a striking reminder of how easily deception can take root. This self-proclaimed doctor managed to fool many in South Africa, even as the evidence told a different story.

Despite Wits University’s clear statement that there is no record of his medical credentials, Lani continued to navigate the healthcare landscape, ultimately being caught red-handed at one of Gauteng’s largest hospitals. His case raises critical questions about the phenomenon of "fake it till you make it" in the digital landscape and its implications for personal identity. What drives someone to assume a false identity, especially in a field as critical as medicine?

To delve deeper into this unsettling trend, “Independent Media Lifestyle” reached out to Dr Lauren Martin, a counselling psychologist and Deputy Dean of Learning and Teaching at The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP). Social media has revolutionised the way we interact with the world, offering us unprecedented access to information, connection and the ability to craft our online identities. After being exposed as a bogus doctor, Matthew Lani has reportedly returned to social media, where he continues to dispense medical advice and peddle his weight loss pills. Picture: Facebook However, this freedom has also paved the way for a troubling trend; the rise of people creating identities or personas that are not authentic to who they truly are.

Whether driven by psychological, financial or social reasons, the practice of faking identities for validation and recognition has become increasingly common. Why do people fake their identities? Validation and recognition: One of the primary reasons individuals may adopt fake personas online is the desire for validation and recognition.

As Martin explains, "Faking a high-status role, whether it's a doctor, engineer or lawyer, can satisfy a need for admiration that people may not be able to attain on their own." In today's hyper-competitive world, many feel pressure to showcase success, even if it's fabricated. Social media platforms exacerbate this pressure by rewarding those who appear successful with likes, followers, and, in some cases, financial opportunities. This need for validation can push people to present themselves in ways that don't reflect their true reality.

Insecurity and escapism Another significant motivator is insecurity. Low self-esteem or a desire to escape real-life challenges can drive individuals to create a more appealing or powerful online persona. For some, adopting a fake identity offers an escape from the vulnerabilities and imperfections of daily life.

As Martin points out, "There's also this element of escapism. People want to escape their everyday struggles and create a persona that feels more exciting or in control." Financial incentives For some, faking expertise or a particular lifestyle becomes a shortcut to gaining followers and, subsequently, income, explained Martin.

“If we think about it, more followers may mean more income, so impersonating a respected role may attract followers more quickly.” This blurring of ethical boundaries leads many to prioritise financial gain over honesty, further complicating the line between authenticity and deception. The evolution of "fake it till you make it"

The phrase "fake it till you make it" originally encouraged people to project confidence until they could achieve their goals. However, in the digital age, this concept has evolved into something far more complex and potentially harmful. Here are three key shifts driving this change: Curated authenticity

Social media platforms allow users to selectively share aspects of their lives that align with aspirational narratives, whether in career success, lifestyle or expertise. This “curated authenticity” enables people to present a carefully crafted version of reality that may not reflect their true selves. “While ‘fake it till you make it’ once encouraged confidence and persistence, today it’s often applied to presenting an exaggerated or even false image online.”

Influencer culture and self-branding The rise of influencer culture has transformed “fake it till you make it” into more than just a confidence-building strategy, it’s now a way to create a personal brand. Influencers often craft an image to gain followers and financial support, sometimes presenting themselves as experts or trendsetters without the experience to back it up.

Martin notes that in the past, achieving success required formal credentials, experience, or qualifications. However, social media has democratised access to opportunities. Today, anyone can build a following and achieve success without the traditional markers of expertise. While this can be empowering for many, it also opens the door for individuals to misrepresent their qualifications or experience. The ethical dilemma: Where do we draw the line?

The rise of fake identities online raises critical ethical questions. Should we admire the ambition of those who “fake it till they make it” or call out the deception involved? Where do we draw the line between confidence-building and dishonesty? For content creators, the ethical responsibility lies in transparency. While curating one’s life online is natural, outright deception can harm both the creator’s reputation and the trust of their audience. For content consumers, it’s essential to approach online personas with a healthy dose of scepticism and critical thinking.

“I think the fake it till you make it has implications that we should be considering at this stage. “There are mental health implications. So constantly comparing oneself to others, where they've carefully crafted their lives on a social media platform or digitally, can lead to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety and depression as people strive to match unattainable standards that aren't real, but we don't see the full picture. “And I think the pressure to keep up with idealised online personas can also result in burnout amongst those who constantly feel like they need to present a successful façade to people.”