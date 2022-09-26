Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a website that provides mental health resources. The 27-year-old rap star is offering links to organisations that offer free therapy on her new platform BadBitchesHaveBadDays.com, which takes its name from a lyric in her 2022 single “Anxiety”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a message shared along with the website, Megan wrote: “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much.” Twitter user Shea Jordan Smith tweeted: “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s***.” The post was noted by the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker herself, who retweeted it to her 7.6 million followers.

The website supplies a list of organisations that offer free therapy, as well as a national crisis SMS line, and a helpline for the prevention of suicide. In 2021, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper said that choosing to undergo therapy to alleviate mental health struggles was becoming the norm, and that the notion of going to therapy was starting to be presented in a positive light. She said: “As a black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I'm weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst. ‘That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good.

Story continues below Advertisement