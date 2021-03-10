Meghan Markle’s cry for help puts the spotlight on mental health

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Meghan Markle has revealed the mental health pressures she battled during her time as a part of the British royal family in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey “I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” she said in the interview, referring to the constant press scrutiny. “I realised that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.” Markle’s personal story comes at a time of heightened concerns about mental health issues globally. The Duchess of Sussex also described asking the institution of the royal family for help, and being denied it. “I was told that I couldn’t [get help], that it wouldn’t be good for the institution. I went to one of the most senior people to get help. And I share this because, there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know how hard it is to not just voice it but to be told no.” She later also went to human resources at the palace, and was told HR couldn't help her because she wasn't a paid employee.

“I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, 'my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution',” said Markle.

“This wasn't a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically, 'I am concerned for my mental welfare'.”

She stopped short of talking directly about suicide, but inferred it in many ways. Back home, this is also a serious issue for many South Africans.

According to SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), this is how to tell when someone is suicidal:

They talk or joke around about suicide:

At any given time, the person may talk about dying or threaten to take their life. They tend to use words such as, “I wish I was dead” or something more subtle, like “Nothing matters anymore”.

Experiencing deep depression, mood swings or emptiness:

They may feel hopeless, lose interest in work, have crying spells and not enjoy any of the things they used to enjoy.

They show a sudden lift in spirits

If a person showed signs of depression before but then has a sudden lift in mood, this can mean that the person is thinking about suicide and is relieved that their problems will soon end.

Preparing for death:

The person may make unexpected changes in their will or give away personal possessions. They may even say goodbye or write goodbye letters

No matter where you live, in a palace in the UK or in a township in SA, depression is a very real mental health issue and something you should be sensitive to in your family and friendship circle.

Contact SADAG on 0800 456 789 if you or a loved one is in need of help.