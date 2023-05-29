Mental Awareness Month: Mental health hacks for hustlers

Entrepreneurship can be an incredibly rewarding journey but it can also be stressful and overwhelming. The constant pressure to keep hustling and remain on the grind can have a huge impact on your mental health.

As serial entrepreneurs, singing sensation and Vuma ambassador Jimmy Nevis and future mogul Lindo Buthelezi, have had to learn how to prioritise their well-being in order to be the best business owners they can be. The five hacks that helped give them the edge: Practice self-care

As an entrepreneur, it’s crucial to prioritise self-care. This can involve taking a break from work, exercising, meditating or engaging in an activity that promotes relaxation. It’s important to set aside time to do things that bring joy and happiness. This enhances mental health and boosts productivity. Build a support system Starting a business can be a lonely journey, and it's essential to have a supportive community.

For Buthelezi, the Vuma-powered My Community Connects platform helped her spread the word about her business but also put her in touch with people going through the same struggles. Spaces like MCC can help you find a mentor, improve your network and connect you to like-minded individuals. Set boundaries

Hustlers often say: “While you sleep, we grind.” Entrepreneurs feel the need to work around the clock but this can lead to burnout. Nevis said, “Launching a career and running a business can take an incredible strain on you and, for me; it got so bad that it began to impact my creativity. I’ve since learnt that it is crucial to set boundaries, including work hours, emails and social media.” Setting clear boundaries helps business owners prioritise their mental health and ensures they are always at their best.

Seek professional help Even when we take care of ourselves and have a support system in place, mental health problems can occur. When necessary, seek professional assistance. “Therapy has been a godsend. A lot of people have a stigma about it because they think it shows weakness or that something is wrong with them. That is untrue; sometimes going to therapy is just about getting the tools to be able to handle stress better,” said the Capetonian Nevis.

There is no shame in seeking help, and it’s essential to prioritise your mental health above all else. Prioritise mindset Entrepreneurs need a strong mindset to navigate the challenges and setbacks that come with starting a business. It's essential to cultivate a growth mindset, embrace and learn from failures and celebrate small wins.

It’s also important to reframe negative thoughts and focus on gratitude and positivity. By prioritising mindset, entrepreneurs can remain mentally resilient and overcome any obstacles.

Taking charge of your mental health can help you supercharge your business’s growth. By connecting with networks that increase your net worth, you get access to a wide array of creative talent and the chance to connect with other hustlers who are going through the same thing. As an entrepreneur, having access to the internet can assist you in more ways than just work. It can give you access to apps such as Panda, where a dedicated team of professionals can help you improve your mental health.