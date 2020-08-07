Michelle Obama says she’s dealing with ‘low-grade depression’

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has admitted that she is “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” because of the pandemic. She suggested that her depression was a combination of quarantine, racial unrest and the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Obama uploaded episode two of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Spotify, featuring a discussion with an American journalist, Michele Norris. During the conversation, Obama speaks about living through the pandemic, her mental and spiritual state. “There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low,” she said, adding that it has also affected her sleep.

“I don't think I'm unusual, in that," she added. ”But I'd be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth.

“I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting.”

The former first lady said she learned to stick to a routine in the White House, but lately, it's been difficult, and it is affecting her sleep.

“Just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.

“I'm waking up in the middle of the night, 'cause I'm worrying about something or there's a heaviness.

“I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low,” she said.

The World Health Organization warned in May of a “massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months,” fuelled by anxiety and isolation as well as by the fear of contagion and the deaths of relatives and friends.

The organisation said reports already indicate an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety in a number of countries.

If you or any of your loved ones are struggling with mental health issues, talk to someone and ask for help.

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADG).

Online Toolkit on the SADAG website (www.sadag.org) with free resources, online videos, reliable resources, coping skills, online tools and info on social distancing, self-isolation, etc.

Chat online with a counsellor 7 days a week from 9am – 4pm via the Cipla Whatsapp Chat Line 076 882 2775.

FREE online #FacebookFriday 'Ask the Dr' chat on Friday, 27th March 1pm-2pm and 7pm – 8pm answering all your questions on Mental Health.

SMS 31393 or 32312 and a counsellor will call you back – available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

SADAG Helplines providing free telephonic counselling, information, referrals and resources 7 days a week, 24 hours a day – call 0800 21 22 23, 0800 70 80 90 or 0800 456 789 or the Suicide Helpline 0800 567 567.