Mimi Nicklin helps empower with weekly online breakfast show 'Empathy for Breakfast'

The coronavirus has turned many lives upside-down. Aside from the social disparity in the country, South Africans are burdened with salary cuts and job losses along with fear of becoming a statistic. Family and social bonding is now done via social platforms. Homes have been turned into office spaces. Parents are working and doubling as teachers with homeschooling. Overall, these are undeniably physically, emotionally and mentally stressful times. Helping provide balance and much positivism is Dubai-based Mimi Nicklin with her weekly online breakfast show, “Empathy for Breakfast”. A regenerative leadership expert and an author, Nicklin provides inspiration and practical knowledge to help empower people and put them in a healthier state of mind.

Her main objective is to balance humanism with capitalism.

Mimi Nicklin’s weekly online breakfast show, “Empathy for Breakfast”, inspires and empowers, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: Supplied

On what inspired “Empathy for Breakfast”, she explained: “We have seen empathy levels falling for three decades. The impact across society in areas as varying as anxiety and loneliness, all the way to workplace burnout, is concerning and vast. As 2020 continues to follow an unexpected path, there has never been a time when a focus on, and commitment to, empathy amongst our teams and our communities, has been more relevant.

“The show provides a short and entertaining way for people to engage with a variety of empathy evidence, in an easily consumable 17 minute show. Each Tuesday at 8am, people can tune in over breakfast or coffee and engage with compelling and inspiring cases and stories about the power of empathy in the workplace. With measurable results, actionable tips and a fair share of charming storytelling, the momentum that the show has picked up has been incredible.”

When asked about the key topics of interest, she shared: “So far Episode 4 captured a high amount of interest by following the story of a twenty-six-year-old industrial designer, who dressed as an arthritic eighty-year-old woman for over three years, in order to empathise with the needs of the older generation. Each of the shows centers around one lead piece of content, read live, and this show adapted a piece from the Chicago Tribune. Episode 3 that used the famous Dolly Parton country song, ‘Coat of Many Colours’, and a story of a young girl from an impoverished background, also garnered great feedback and energy around it.”

What is the difference between the content on your breakfast show and your podcast, “Secrets of the Gap”?

“The breakfast show is a very direct, live, conversation between me and the audience in a format that inspires and shares intelligence, evidence or insight into empathy in the business world. The 17-minute format is based on research that proves that reading can increase our empathy levels and offers the viewers a live reading as well as key suggestions and tips on how to drive empathy in their businesses and teams. ‘Secrets of The Gap’ is a collaborative, pre-recorded podcast that interviews thought leaders and specialists from all over the world in the areas of leadership, well-being, mental health, team dynamics, regenerative leadership and personal development.

"It is equally short and snappy at 20 minutes per episode. Each episode drives understanding of the corporate empathy gap we are seeing globally, along with insight from leaders from all walks of business into how we can address these gaps in our workplaces. All of my content is created to be empathetic to the incredibly busy lives we all grapple with today. Hence the duration of under 20 minutes each for all of them.”

As for what else is in the pipeline, she shared: “My book, ‘Softening The Edge’ is available for pre-order now but it will be in stores and online in South Africa in early September. Covid-19 travel realities depending, I will be spending significant time in SA for the book tour and various launch events including an ‘Empathy for Breakfast’ live circuit. For me, South Africa is where my heart is and my work in empathetic influence feels naturally drawn to the region. I am counting the days!”