People suffering from opioid addiction and chronic pain might have fewer cravings and less pain if they use both mindfulness techniques and medication for opioid dependence, a new study has found.
Mindfulness is the meditative practice of focusing on the present moment and accepting one's thoughts, feelings and bodily sensations, without judgement.
According to the researchers, for many of those with opioid addictions who experienced chronic pain, anxiety and depression, methadone maintenance and mindfulness-based, non-drug interventions were promising treatments.
"Methadone maintenance therapy (MMT) has been an effective form of medication treatment for opioid use disorder," said Nina Cooperman, Associate Professor at Rutgers University in the US.
"However, nearly half of individuals on MMT continue to use opioids during treatment or relapse with six months," Cooperman said.