Sometimes we just need a little pick-me-up, and it’s even better when it’s right at the palm of your hands. Picture: Pexels



Sometimes we just need a little pick-me-up, and it’s even better when it’s right in the palm of your hands. Here are some apps that can improve your mood: Monday can be hard to get through. At times it might even feel like this day is longer than others.





LOL Pics

If you’re feeling discouraged now, have a look at some of the series of hilarious pics. They are bound to make you crack up and burst into an ugly laugh. The app is updated daily with thousands of new funny pictures submitted by other users who probably had you in mind when they created it.









Spotify

Music is a classic when it comes to lifting your mood. Create your own playlists, discover new music, and listen to entire albums for free with Spotify. Tip: be intentional about the mood you want to create; avoid sad songs that will leave you depressed and grumpy.









Happify

Happify is a mood tracker developed by scientists and experts that teaches you how to take control of your feelings and thoughts using small games and activities. It’s a great app if you’re looking to break old habits that drag your mood down.







