Nature's healing power: How gardening boosts mental well-being

As South Africa observes Mental Health Awareness Month this October, many are turning to nature to find peace and renewal to improve mental health. According to wellness counsellor at Kena Health, Kgomotso Sebeela, tending to plants, whether outdoors or indoors, can significantly impact mental resilience and mindfulness.

"Spring is an ideal time to reflect on our mental health. Whether it's by working in a garden or nurturing plants indoors, plants play a crucial role in creating environments that nurture mental resilience, encourage mindfulness, and an appreciation for slow, steady growth—all qualities that are essential for mental well-being," Sebeela said. Outdoor gardening, Sebeela noted, allows people to physically engage with the earth. “Digging into soil, planting seeds, and watching them grow can be incredibly therapeutic,” she explained, adding that spending time outdoors also increases exposure to sunlight, which boosts mood and improves overall mental health.

For those without access to outdoor spaces, Sebeela suggests that indoor plants, such as bonsais or succulents, offer similar benefits. "The care of bonsais and succulents indoors brings nature into our personal spaces, encouraging mindfulness with every watering or trimming." A 2023 study by the University of Reading and the Royal Horticultural Society supports these claims, concluding that house plants with lush green leaves and dense canopies significantly enhance well-being.

The Japanese research found that the presence of leafy plants can improve creativity in the workplace. Johannesburg residents have the opportunity to explore these therapeutic benefits further for free at the Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show, which runs from November 1 to 3 at Killarney Mall. The event will feature a wide range of plants, expert advice, workshops, and demonstrations, all designed to encourage mindful engagement with nature.