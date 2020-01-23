Researchers have developed a predictive tool that can recognise adolescents who are at high or low risk of depression in young adulthood.
Published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the study also evaluated the performance of the tool in samples of adolescents from New Zealand and the UK, demonstrating differences in its ability to predict depression across these countries and highlighting the need to consider local variations when developing predictive tools.
"In our study we tried to go beyond more traditional ways of identifying youths at high risk of depression and learn from other medical specialties that combine multiple variables to generate composite risk scores, such as the Framingham cardiovascular risk score," said study lead author Christian Kieling from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.
"This is relatively new in the field of mental health," Kieling added.
Predictive tools have already been developed for psychosis and many physical health conditions, but little has been done for depression, despite its prevalence.