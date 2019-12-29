Noah Cyrus had "one of the hardest years" of her life in 2018 after being gripped by anxiety and depression.
The 19-year-old star has spoken candidly about the difficult period in her life that led to her writing her song 'Lonely' and called for people to speak openly about their mental health issues.
In a new PSA video for 'Seize the Awkward', she said: "I felt stuck in this place that I could not get out of..
I just needed to get it out; I needed the conversation because I couldn't take it in my body anymore, I couldn't take the feeling of anxiety circling in my chest. I couldn't take that anymore, or I was gonna explode."