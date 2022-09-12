Pets often provide unconditional love and comfort when humans just can’t

Do you ever have those moments where a seemingly unimportant inconvenience feels like the worst thing that has ever happened to you? Imagine experiencing that every minute of the day. A lot has happened in a short period of time, including enduring a pandemic, losing loved ones, going through a recession and experiencing a war. Our delicate mental state is no surprise given the ongoing fear.

The most recent “Mental State of the World Report” saw South Africa come in as the lowest-ranked country based on mental well-being, with am MHQ score of 46%. Our mental health is important, and it can occasionally feel overwhelming. When feeling overwhelmed, sad, or stressed and anxious, pets have been found to be therapeutic. Research has shown that people who love animals have a specific version of the gene that produces the love hormone oxytocin, which is essential for human empathy and social bonding. Oxytocin aids in the bonding of humans and animals, and animal lovers are friendlier and more empathic.

September includes World Suicide Prevention Day and brings attention to the important role that animals can play in offering people the emotional support they need. Marycke Ackhurst, a pet behaviour specialist from Hill's Pet Nutrition, argues that this may not come as a surprise as animals may offer much-needed emotional support. The report highlights that young people’s mental health is declining globally. One element that may be causing this is the fact that young people are spending more time online and less time socialising with one another in person.

Now that life has returned to some kind of normality, people are finding that they are experiencing a new type of anxiety. A dog or cat can play a key part in offering emotional support and can improve the lives of people who are depressed or anxious by offering cuddles on demand, stability and regular emotional comfort. Studies have found that pet owners are happier, connect with others more, and have higher self-esteem.

“Pets are known to pick up on their pet parents’ emotions and provide unconditional love and comfort often when humans just can’t,” said Ackhurst. Pets often provide unconditional love and comfort when humans just can’t. Picture: Valerie Elash Unsplash “Having a pet can also give us a sense of purpose as walking, feeding, playing and pampering them gets you up and about, because your pet needs your attention and care.” The good news is that depression is a highly treatable condition. However, it’s not something you can snap out of by yourself, so it’s important to get help

