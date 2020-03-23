Poor Jennifer! Woman leaves her laptop camera on while going to the toilet

Remote working from home has become the norm now that most people around the world are practising social distancing. For those of us who have to stay in touch with the office, daily video conferences have become mandatory. But imagine having to suffer through the embarrassment of forgetting that you've left your mic on while having a little gossip with someone off camera, or even worse? One US worker who goes by the name Jennifer forgot about the logistics of her Zoom conference call when she started walking away from her desk while carrying her laptop.

Poor Jennifer, she's not used to this new life yet. 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/rHqGtITNSz — Mike Y (@ybamik) March 21, 2020

She then proceeds to place the laptop at the entrance to her bathroom while she goes for a quick pee, all of this as her stunned colleagues looked on.

Poor Jennifer obviously hasn't learned the art of video conferencing etiquette yet. According to 10 Daily lifestyle editor Valentina Todoroska, here's what you should keep in mind:

Mute your microphone when you're not speaking so no one can hear your television or screaming child in the background.

Only unmute and speak when absolutely necessary, as delays in the feed can make conversations, particularly with big groups, difficult.

Make sure you camera is turned off if you're away from your computer and doing something else, such as going to the bathroom.

The post has already gained thousands of comments on social media, with "poor jennifer" even trending on Twitter.





OH MY GOD I JUST SAW THE POOR JENNIFER VIDEO AND I THOUGHT MY AWKWARD FACETIME WITH THE CLASS WAS EMBARRASSING NEVERMIND GOD BLESS YOU JENNIFER — #STAYATHOME (@bohemianbabyy) March 22, 2020



