Prince Harry: ’We're at the beginning of the mental health awakening’

The 37-year-old royal believes people are "finally paying attention" to mental health issues, and he's determined to play a part in encouraging people to have honest conversations.

He said: "While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time. We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

"This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation."

Harry has also encouraged people to quit their jobs if it's making them unhappy.