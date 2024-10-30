Psoriasis: One persons journey of strength and resilience to overcome adversity

For Tasmin October, psoriasis has been a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and ultimately, self-acceptance. Diagnosed with the skin condition at just thirteen, Tasmin recalls the confusion and fear she felt when she first noticed a large dry patch on her left leg.

"Being told it was psoriasis, I was completely confused," she says. "I was born with eczema but outgrew it. Psoriasis is not known to anyone in my family history. I had just started high school and was more afraid of what other teenagers would say to me." In the years that followed, Tasmin's psoriasis spread across her legs and arms, creating a visible reminder of her condition. She felt self-conscious and often hid her skin, finding solace in winter when she could comfortably wear layers. "I was always covered up, wearing stockings. I think this is where I started loving winter more because I was then always covered up." As she grew older, Tasmin took it upon herself to learn more about psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition where the skin cells grow faster than normal, creating red, scaly patches that can be itchy and painful.

Through her own education, she found some acceptance. "As time went on, I educated myself about the skin disorder, to the point where I was comfortable with myself, and at one point, it went away completely." Her journey eventually led her to join the South African Psoriasis Association, where she found a sense of community and understanding. "I joined the South African Psoriasis Association ten years ago, and the amount of support in the group is absolutely phenomenal," Tasmin says. "I learned that our skin cells simply grow faster than another person's, which helped me understand my condition better."

This support fuelled her passion for raising awareness, especially as she recognises that many people suffer in silence. Psoriasis has no cure, but treatments exist to help manage symptoms. Tasmin explains, “Having psoriasis affects one’s mental health, and our state of mind as we often worry about what others might say. Hence, awareness and educating people play a vital role.” Despite her journey with psoriasis, Tasmin found love, and two years ago, at thirty-six, she married the love of her life. She and her husband chose to marry on October 29th, “World Psoriasis Day”, a powerful symbol of her overcoming insecurities and embracing self-acceptance.

"At one point in my life, I never thought I would get married due to having psoriasis. I have seen many couples together where one partner has psoriasis, and this made me believe that beauty is skin deep. My husband's unwavering love and support have made a difference that has helped me break barriers," she says. Tasmin is now committed to raising awareness and hopes her story will encourage others, particularly young girls struggling with self-image due to psoriasis.

"Everyone has a different journey, and with mine, I will continue to raise awareness and bring understanding about psoriasis. I want to share a positive message of hope to young girls going through what I did." This year’s World Psoriasis Day theme focuses on family support, recognising the vital role loved ones play in the journey of those with the condition. With love, understanding, and a bond of compassion, family members are a crucial lifeline, offering strength to those managing Psoriasis. Reflecting on her own support network, Tasmin emphasises the global challenge many face: “Most of us are seeking affordable healthcare and access to better treatments. This is a global challenge.”

Recently, Tasmin attended the 2nd World Patients Alliance on October 19th, where organisations worldwide gathered to address common concerns. "A common concern that was mentioned was the lack of access to proper treatments and good quality healthcare,” she explains. Ultimately, Tasmin champions the importance of self-care in managing both the physical and mental toll of Psoriasis. "One of the things I have learned is that self-care is the most important thing one can do for a mental state of mind and body,” she says. World Psoriasis Day on October 29th serves as a reminder that people with Psoriasis are not alone.