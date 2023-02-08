Psychedelic therapy: All you need to know if you're open to experimenting

Talk therapy is frequently paired with the use of psychedelics in psychedelic therapy. In clinical and non-clinical contexts, a variety of consciousness-altering psychedelic substances are being used or studied for therapeutic purposes.

Some of them, including psilocybin (magic mushrooms), DMT, peyote, ayahuasca, and ibogaine, are produced from plants. Others are chemical substances, such ketamine, MDMA, and LSD. Psychedelic treatment is new in Western clinical settings, despite indigenous societies using them in therapeutic and religious contexts for generations. With the rising legalisation of some psychedelic compounds, an increase in mental health issues, and a slowdown in psychopharmacological research, it is growing in popularity.

Some examples of potential applications for various psychedelics: Ketamine The most extensively researched psychedelic medication for mental health therapy is ketamine. Numerous studies looking at its ability to cure depression have found that it is helpful in modest dosages, although its benefits are transient.

According to a study by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, “Efficacy of Ketamine Therapy in the Treatment of Depression”, people with severe depression, for instance, significantly improve following treatment, and effects often persist for six to eight weeks. The discoveries prompted the creation of the medication Spravato. The ketamine component is delivered as a nasal spray. However, administering ketamine intravenously is thought to be more efficient and less costly. MDMA

MDMA may be able to treat post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms for up to four years, according to many phase 2 clinical trials, including one titled “MDMA-assisted Psychotherapy for Treatment of PTSD: study design and rationale for phase 3 trials based on pooled analysis of six phase 2 randomised controlled trials”. A phase 3 experiment, called “MDMA-assisted Therapy for Severe PTSD: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study”, has also been completed by researchers to see if a treatment for PTSD, using MDMA-assisted therapy, is more effective than the present options. This was a psychedelic-assisted therapy’s first phase 3 trial. After three sessions, 67% of the 90 individuals with severe PTSD no longer met the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis, and 88% of them experienced fewer PTSD symptoms.

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, which sponsored the experiment, says the outcomes may pave the way for Food and Drug Administration clearance by 2023. Psilocybin According to a study, “Psilocybin as a New Approach to Treat Depression and Anxiety in the Context of Life-Threatening Diseases: Systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials”, the main ingredient in magic mushrooms, psilocybin, has demonstrated efficacy in treating depression and anxiety in patients with terminal illnesses.

More studies are required but experts think it could also assist with addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and treatment-resistant depression. LSD LSD, a strong, long-lasting psychedelic that is regarded as the model for therapeutic psychedelics, has been demonstrated to be effective in treating anxiety and alcohol use disorder in patients with terminal diseases.

How to do it The precise dosage, the number of sessions required, and the method of psychedelic therapy will differ, depending on the doctor who is directing you since physicians are assessing the efficacy of their therapies. However, most psychedelic treatment in clinical settings involves three stages:

Consultation A preliminary consultation is often the first step to make sure you have no medical conditions that might make the therapy inappropriate. This is also an excellent time to talk about your personal history, as well as any objectives or worries you may have regarding psychedelic treatment.

Ingestion The second stage is swallowing the psychedelic drug, either orally or intravenously, while being watched over by a qualified therapist.

Depending on the psychedelic kind and the treatment strategy, there are typically several sessions. For instance: At least three sessions are generally required for MDMA-assisted treatment. A ketamine-assisted treatment regimen consists of one to 12 sessions. In most cases, psilocybin and LSD are used in at least two sessions of treatment. Integration The process of integration is the last stage, during which the client and the therapist collaborate to extract meaning from the psychedelic experiences.

Any dangers? Some specialists have voiced worry about the surge in self-medication, particularly in light of the 2020 Global Drug Survey findings that more individuals are using psychedelics to self-treat a variety of mental health issues. Many of the worries are caused by the absence of medical supervision as well as the potential for contamination of chemicals that don’t originate from sources that have undergone laboratory testing.

Other than that, psychedelic drugs are typically regarded as minimal danger, particularly when administered in a therapeutic environment. However, the side effects usually disappear after using MDMA. MDMA can occasionally induce short-term high blood pressure, accelerated heart rate and higher body temperature. Similar to psilocybin, it might briefly raise blood pressure or give you a headache. Nevertheless, psychedelics have been associated with a higher risk of psychosis in those who have psychotic illnesses or who are predisposed to them. Additionally, there is a chance of developing hallucinogen persistent perception disorder, especially with LSD usage (HPPD). This is an uncommon illness that causes severe hallucinations and flashbacks. However, experts point out that this seems to occur more frequently when using drugs unsupervised by a doctor.

Ibogaine raises several issues, such as a potential connection to possibly deadly cardiac arrhythmias. It has thus far only been used in observational studies with an emphasis on treating opiate addiction. Finding a professional The possibility of psychedelic medicines has generated a lot of interest. Many new therapists, gurus, foreign retreats, and clinics are emerging as a result.