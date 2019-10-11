Jonathan Van Ness has an "amazing" therapist who he meets with every week.
The 32-year-old grooming expert - who opened up about his addiction and mental health struggles, as well as being HIV positive, in his new memoir 'Over the Top' - has spent "years" reflecting regularly on the events of his life and finds opening up to someone else incredibly helpful when it comes to dealing with the "really dark, more difficult" times.
He told People magazine: "I have an amazing therapist, who I talk to at least once a week.
"I've been working with her for years, since I was 27."
The 'Queer Eye' star also likes to keep physically active and has found dance fitness class Zumba a "gorgeous" way to maintain good mental health.