Selena Gomez thinks wearing make-up as a child star affected her mental health

The 29-year-old singer - who started in the industry aged seven before shooting to fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place' - opened up about how wearing make-up in the industry so young left her "questioning" her own beauty. She said: "I've been in make-up since I was seven years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me. You're so young and then working. I have professionals doing my make-up and suddenly I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy. Then I felt like, ‘oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was."

Selena Gomez in 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Picture: Instagram The 'Good For You' hitmaker went on to label herself as a "victim" of wanting to alter her face because of beauty trends, revealing that creating her year-old Rare Beauty make-up line to encourage others to "embrace" themselves for who they really are. She told Elle: "I've been a victim to wanting to change my face and do things because I see such like intense trends. I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don't necessarily want to get work done or change their face.