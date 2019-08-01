Selma Blair is battling insomnia as a result of her multiple sclerosis Picture: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Selma Blair is battling insomnia as a result of her multiple sclerosis (MS).



The 47-year-old actress has been open about her struggles with MS since she was diagnosed with the condition last year, and on Wednesday she admitted she is "afraid" of what's happening to her body, as she's now struggling to sleep at night.





Posting a picture of her legs covered in bruises as she sits in a bath tub, the Cruel Intentions star wrote on Instagram: "Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct #baby (sic)"





Selma's post comes after she recently finished an intense round of treatment for her condition, and posted a motivational message on social media to mark the occasion.









The post - which was uploaded on the same day as her son Arthur's eighth birthday, and also saw her debut her freshly shaved head - read: "Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.





"I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem#whodis? (sic)"





Meanwhile, the actress previously revealed she "cannot imagine feeling okay again".



