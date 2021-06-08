Simphiwe Dana opens up about her battle with imposter syndrome

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana recently took to Twitter to share her battle with imposter syndrome.

Imposter syndrome is associated with a lack of confidence in one’s abilities and a sense of not belonging in particular spaces.

Dana wrote about how she was always afraid to put herself out there.

She said: “Before I was commissioned by a church to rearrange their songs working with an orchestra and a choir, I was scared of putting myself out there as a composer and arranger, let alone producer for other projects besides mine.

“Now that I did that I have been wondering how much we have lost out on greatness because either women are scared of being great or society snuffs out their light.”

She went on to say that she would not let imposter syndrome win and that she would begin taking on more projects on her own.

“Anyway, I’m great. I’m amazing actually. I’ll be working on a lot more projects outside my own moving forward, inshallah. This impostor syndrome will not win. Give women these jobs that you believe only men can do. We will amaze you.”

Dr Thema Bryant-Davis, a certified psychologist, asserts on her podcast, “The Homecoming with Dr Thema”, that people should not just cope with imposter syndrome but also work through it.

She says this is to ensure that people can be present with themselves and their lives.

Below, she provides three ways to work through imposter syndrome:

Shift away from comparison

Each person has their own set of abilities. Celebrate others but you should also be able to celebrate yourself, too.

“It is important to know that we all have a contribution that we bring to the table and space,” says Dr Bryant-Davis.

Recognise that you are not alone

Do not let the panic, dread or anxiety get the better of you.

“Consider that not everyone is coasting and you’re the only one who is drowning,” she says.

Do not be too hard on yourself

Practise kindness, compassion and patience with yourself. Be mindful of the things you say and think about yourself.

Monitor your success

Do not merely focus on the failures. Acknowledge the things you do well.

According to the psychologist, this will help change the narrative you are feeding yourself.