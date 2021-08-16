Sinéad O'Connor writes open letter to Prince Harry: ’You just keep shining on through’

The 54-year-old singer was moved by Harry's recent Apple TV documentary on mental health, 'The Me You Can't See', with Oprah Winfrey and believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be very proud of him.

Writing in Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper, Sinéad said: "As someone who has trauma-related mental health struggles, I wanted to let you know how bowled over I am by your Apple TV series. You're slammin' it, to use a musical term. You just keep shining on through."

Sinéad revealed that she identifies with Harry's grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997 when he was just 12, as she lost her own mother in similar circumstances when she was 18.

She explained: "I'm writing this because you and I have something in common Harry. I also lost my mother in a car crash... I do know something of the grief you've been brave enough to share in the public arena. It's a shock that takes years to come out of, when someone dies so violently and suddenly. It's a lifetime's recovery.