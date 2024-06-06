Solo dating... Here’s why you should start dating yourself

Want to go to that trending restaurant you see plastered all over your social media but waiting for someone to take you there? Wait no more. Take yourself out on a date! Solo dating is a thing now and you have to get in on it.

The concept of solo dating has been gaining popularity in recent years for its numerous benefits to one’s well-being and personal growth. People are so used to going out with another person that the thought of going out on their own might make them feel uncomfortable. But once you get over that feeling it can be a truly enriching and empowering experience.

One of the key reasons why solo dating is good for you is that it allows you to focus on yourself and your own needs. You don’t have to be in a relationship to treat yourself and you don’t have to rely on another person and what they want to do to something for yourself. In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to neglect yourself and prioritise the needs of others over our own.

By taking the time to treat yourself to a solo date, you are showing yourself love and appreciation, which can have a positive impact on your mental and emotional well-being. It also allows you to explore your own interests and hobbies without external distractions. When you are alone, you have the freedom to choose activities that truly bring you joy and fulfilment.

When you are alone, you have the freedom to choose activities that truly bring you joy and fulfilment. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels This can help you to rediscover yourself and what makes you happy, leading to a greater sense of self-awareness and self-confidence. Solo dating teaches you that you are capable of enjoying your own company and having a good time without relying on others for validation or entertainment. This can boost your self-esteem and help you to feel more comfortable being alone, which is an important skill to have.

In addition, solo dating can also be a valuable opportunity for self-reflection. Spending time alone allows you to tune into your thoughts and feelings, and to gain a deeper understanding of yourself. If you are keen to date yourself but don’t know where to start, here are a few suggestions to ease into it.

Go for a walk Whether it’s a walk on the beach or in the forest, this is an easy place to start. Go for a walk on the beach. Picture: Rachel Claire / Pexels Breakfast for one Pick your favourite diner and treat yourself to a yummy breakfast. Even if it’s just a cup of coffee and a croissant. Cinema date The great thing about going to see a movie on your own is that you can watch whatever you want and you don’t have to share your popcorn!