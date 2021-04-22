Sophie Lichaba reveals battle with depression and dealing with her rapid weight loss

Actress Sophie Ndaba has faced quite a number of public and private challenges since opening up about her battle with diabetes.

Many fans commented on her weight loss and some even said she is dead. Little did the public know that she was going through one of the most challenging times in her life.

In an interview with Radio 2000, Ndaba opened up about her battle with depression and revealed that weight loss came at a time when she was in a dark space. She said she did not even notice that she was losing rapid weight when she looked at herself in the mirror.

“I was at the deepest point of depression. I can't even explain it. When I think about it, I am like 'God, you saved me because I would look in the mirror and see the same voluptuous woman. You wear the same clothes, the same style at that size and you still think it is normal. That is how deep it was, I couldn't see a thing," said Ndaba.

The former Generations star said she only noticed her rapid weight loss when people posted her images on social media.

“It was like 'Who are they talking about? They are talking about me!' I snapped out of it. Nobody came to me, no friends came to me, and said 'I think you are losing weight too rapidly. Are you still on that diet?" said Ndaba.

She also notes that accepting that she was a “skeleton” was one of the difficult things to come to terms with.

She has learned a lot of life-changing lessons during this time. Above all, she pleads with the public to be kinder with people.