South Africans are more unhappy and angrier than ever, survey reveals

According to a recent well-being survey from Gallup, people feel more anger, sadness, pain, worry and stress today than ever before. The pandemic has amplified the existing mental health gap and constrained access to mental health-care services. Making mental healthcare a priority is minimal, and it reflects this fact.

Given South Africa's extraordinarily high rate of youth unemployment, this is bad news for our country and poses a crisis for our youth’s mental health. The truth is that deteriorating mental health significantly increases the likelihood of suicide. Gallup studied the 20% of people who reported having a “great life” and found the top factors for happiness were work fulfilment, minimal financial stress, living in “great” communities, good physical health, and a support system for loved ones.

On one hand it might be challenging to define exactly what happiness is because it can take so many different forms. On the other hand, sadness is simple to spot; you can tell it when you see it, and you know when it has you in a choke hold. Genuinely smiling can help us feel better, but it works best when we pair it with positive ideas. Picture by Antonino Visalli/unsplash A Gallup senior scientist, Carol Graham, said the culprit for declining mental health includes the economic uncertainty faced by low-skilled workers. “There are some structural negative changes that make some people, in particular, more vulnerable. And in the end, mental health just reflects that,” she said.

Happiness accounts for only about 50% of a person’s happiness, according to University of California psychologists who research happiness. You are not alone if you are considering how to find happiness again after a setback, which is basically what every person in the world is doing. Since happiness is a habit, the things you do regularly have an impact. Trying to change a negative habit can be difficult because they are so deeply ingrained. Working on uncovering the root causes of your unhappiness is something a lot of us can relate to. Proven ways to feel happy again:

Although there is no cure for mental illness, it’s possible to take steps to manage your symptoms. Know your triggers These include controlling your stressors, keeping an eye out for warning signs, learning what your triggers are, and making sure you know what to do if symptoms present themselves. The challenge is that if we can’t exactly identify the problems, we can’t propose the right solutions.

Smile more According to a study led by a business professor at Michigan State University, smiling can help us feel better, but it works best when we pair it with positive ideas. Great outdoors are good for you

One study indicated that spending 20 minutes outside in good weather increased positive mood, expanded thinking, and enhanced working memory, in addition to boosting one's general well-being. Plan a holiday Applied Research in Quality of Life revealed that people experience their highest peak of enjoyment while holiday planning because they love the feeling of anticipation. Whether you take it or not, is up to you.