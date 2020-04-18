Stay physically fit to help you stay emotionally healthy

We all know that living an active lifestyle makes you look and feel better whatever your level of activity. Staying healthy physically can help you stay healthy emotionally too. You may already be aware of the benefits of yoga for your body - from increasing your flexibility to building strength, and so much more. But do you know what yoga can do for your mind? Yoga strengthens the mind-body connection, and this results in reduced anxiety and improved quality of life. One of the most important aspects of yoga is mindfulness and moving your body, which may be the right time to try it out or continue with your yoga routine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults aged 18-64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.

If you are looking for new exciting ways to exercise, Tarin Calmeyer, a yoga and wellness consultant, commonly known as The Chocolate Pretzel, says Afrobeats Yoga may be your thing right now.

“As a yogi and a lover of all things Africana, I have developed my own dance-inspired yoga flow called Afrobeats Yoga.

“This style is a high-energy, dynamic fusion of breathwork, dance moves from around Africa and yoga postures that encourage creativity and awareness, leaving participants feeling like they’ve had a workout of the body, mind and soul,” says Calmeyer.

She says the benefits of doing an Afrobeats Yoga class extend beyond the bounds of regular physical activity because the class is not about performing technical exercise poses that look a certain way, it’s about feeling the rhythm of the music and allowing the body to respond in a way that feels good.

“The heart will pound, the body will sweat and the calories will be burned just like any other high-intensity exercise, but the difference is the level of physical awareness and mindfulness accessed through the practice,” she says.

Follow The Chocolate Pretzel for live sessions of Afrobeat.