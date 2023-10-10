Struggling to get through Sober October? Tips on how to get through the next few weeks

It’s Sober October and for those who have taken up the challenge to go booze-free for the month of October, you just have a few more weeks to go. You’ve survived the first week, which let’s face it, is usually the easiest week because like any diet of sorts, the first few days are the easiest.

However, maintaining that momentum can be challenging. But with a little creativity and a positive mindset, you can successfully navigate through the rest of the month. Here are a few tips on how you can make it through October.

Try mocktails Who says alcohol-free beverages can’t be exciting? Use this opportunity to explore the world of mocktails. Get creative in the kitchen and experiment with herbs and unique flavours. From tangy citrus blends to refreshing herbal concoctions, there's a mocktail for everyone.

Get moving

Physically engage in regular exercise to keep your mind occupied and release those feel-good endorphins. Try new fitness classes, join a sports club, or go for scenic hikes. The possibilities are endless. You’ll soon realise that Sober October can be an excellent time to discover new passions and be active at the same time. As a bonus, you’ll be getting in shape for summer as well.

Go for scenic hikes. Picture: Pexels Kaichieh Chan Embrace self-care

Treat yourself to some much-needed self-care during this time. Pamper yourself with relaxing bubble baths, indulgent face masks, and soothing spa treatments. Take this time to try out sober activities like board game nights, movie marathons, or cooking gourmet meals. Rally your support group

One of the keys to success during Sober October is having a solid support system. Share your goals with friends, family, or colleagues. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals will provide motivation and encouragement throughout the month.