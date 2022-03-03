Suicide notes often reveal turmoil and trauma suffered by someone who took the final step

When A famous person takes their life, the world is left in shock. But, celebrities are all too often affected by mental health problems, and unfortunately in some cases this leads to premature death.

Losing someone to suicide is one of the most difficult experiences that is emotionally imaginable. To get answers, many families hope that suicide notes will provide more clarity as to the reasons, but that’s not always the case. Not everyone has the opportunity to compose their last words but suicide notes are generally considered in advance, albeit at a time that the author wasn't in their normal state on mind. Music artist Riky Rick reportedly left suicide notes for his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children, Maik and Jordan, according to Sunday World.

“Dear Bianca. This pain is too much. I don’t want you to blame yourself for my life being unbearable. You gave me more love than I deserved. Live your life. Do not hide the light you gave me every day “I’m sorry for being the one who gives up but the pain I feel is too much to deal with. The voices in my head have never gone away. I wish I was stronger but I’m not. Please forgive me. I love you so much. Be Happy Smile, Everything is okay now,” the note reads. Suicide remains a serious public health problem nationally and globally. Rates of completed suicide in South Africa are reported to be 13.25 per 100 000.

In 2019, South African Journal of Psychology, collected data on suicide notes. A sample of 24 suicide notes was collected from three independent sites located in Joburg and Durban. Thematic analysis yielded 12 themes that showed marked similarity to themes reported in comparable international studies. Two themes – “expressions of love and gratitude” and “concern for those left behind” – were found to be unique in relation to international literature. Suicide notes serve as useful documents for understanding the psychological processes of those who complete suicide.

There is as yet no consensus on whether generalised conclusions about suicidal persons can be drawn from suicide notes, or whether those who leave suicide notes are distinct from those who do not. Take a look at some celebrities who penned down their last words. Cheslie Kryst

Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst was found dead in January after falling from the 29th floor of her Midtown apartment building in New York City. Her mother, April Simpkins, says daughter “hid” her depression from the world before she tragically died.

Kryst left behind a note saying that “she wanted to leave everything” to her beauty pageant mom, according to reports. Kevin Carter

You might not know photographer Kevin Carter by name, but you have definitely seen his Pulitzer-winning photo somewhere before. The picture – which features a starving child being stalked by vultures – led to an immense public backlash. Coupled with a feeling of severe guilt, Kevin spiralled into depression and took his own life in his car through carbon monoxide poisoning. “I’m really, really sorry. The pain of life overrides the joy to the point that joy does not exist. …Depressed… without phone… money for rent… money for child support… money for debts… money!!!

“I am haunted by the vivid memories of killings & corpses & anger & pain… of starving or wounded children, of trigger-happy madmen, often police, of killer executioners…” Robin Williams Actor Robin Williams hanged himself in his bedroom on August 11, 2014, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which according to his widow, Susan, only gave him three years left to live.